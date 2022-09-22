Disney’s Strange World Trailer Reunites Three Generations of Explorers

When it comes to feature-length animated films, Disney tends to play it safer than its sister studio, Pixar. That’s why there’s a large number of Disney fairy tales, fantasy adventures, musicals, and broad comedies. However, Disney’s Strange World is a step into sci-fi that’s been rarely seen since Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet. But if the new trailer is any indication, it’s Jules Verne’s Journey To the Center of the Earth by way of The Venture Bros., minus most of the Venture family trauma.

The story revolves around Searcher Clade, a man who comes from a family of explorers. Even Searcher himself was an explorer when he was child, alongside his legendary father, Jaeger Clade. Regardless, Searcher has turned his back on his family legacy in the decades since his father disappeared. Now, Jaeger is married to Meridian Clade, and they have a son of their own named Ethan. But when a crisis emerges in the land of Avalonia, President Callisto Mal recruits Searcher and his family for an expedition into the titular Strange World at the center of their planet.

As you probably already guessed, the Strange World is where Jaeger Clade has spent the last few decades. But reconciling with his father isn’t necessarily on Searcher’s agenda. The entire family is in danger on this expedition. But at least Ethan is able to make friends with one of the bizarre creatures that lives there.

Jake Gyllenhaal leads the voice cast as Searcher Clade, with Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade, Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade, Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, and

Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal. The film was directed by Don Hall fro a screenplay by Qui Nguyen.

Strange World will hit theaters on Wednesday, November 23.

