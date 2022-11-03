The Cast of Strange World Talks Family Dynamics in a New Featurette

Disney’s Strange World seems poised to live up to its title this month thanks to the surreal design of its creatures and environments. But beyond all the sci-fi spectacle, the film explores far more than just a hostile alien planet. In the long run, the story will examine the generational disconnect between three members of the same family. And in a new featurette, the voice cast reveals what makes their adventure so personal.

The video includes new interviews with Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White, who headline Strange World as Searcher Clade, his father, Jaeger, and Searcher’s son, Ethan, respectively. It’s clear from the footage that Jaeger is the family’s chief thrillseeker. Unfortunately, he didn’t pass these habits onto his own son. As Gyllenhaal notes, there’s “a lot of history” between Searcher and dad that make them virtually estranged from each other. Regardless, none of this matters to Ethan, who can’t help but marvel at his grandpa’s fearlessness.

You can watch the latest featurette in the player below.

Additionally, the featurette highlights behind-the-scenes clips of the actors recording some of their dialogue, including co-stars Gabrielle Union (Meridian Clade) and Lucy Liu (Callisto Mal). All of the cast members promise that Strange World will deliver a good time at the movies that’s “beyond your wildest imagination.” But according to Union, the film’s real strength lies in how it shows three generations charting different paths and learning to accept each other’s choices.

Strange World hits theaters on November 23.

