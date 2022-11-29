Black Panther 2 Reign Continues, Disney’s Strange World Bombs

Under most circumstances, Walt Disney Pictures would celebrate having a top two finish at the box office. Although the performance of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remains encouraging, the new animated film, Strange World, has become one of the biggest box office bombs of the year. And it’s an even bigger money-loser than Morbius.

Over the five-day Thanksgiving box office, Wakanda Forever added $64 million to its domestic total, which now stands at $367.6 million. It’s currently running ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ total after 17 days in theaters. That Doctor Strange sequel finished with $411 million domestically, and it was also briefly the top-grossing movie of the year before Top Gun: Maverick came along. Marvel’s Black Panther sequel won’t be catching Maverick any time soon. But a $500 million domestic run is still very feasible if the film continues to hold well.

As for Strange World, it’s just bad news for Disney all around. Over five days, it amassed only $18.6 million in the U.S. and Canada. Worldwide, it’s total stands at $28 million. That is a major flop that will cost the studio well over $100 million in losses. The film will hit Disney+ by Christmas, but unlike last year’s Encanto, Strange World doesn’t have catchy Lin-Manuel Miranda songs to save its reputation.

In third place, Netflix’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, had $13.3 million. But unlike the films that finished ahead of it, Glass Onion only played in 638 theaters with a per-theater average of over $19,000. If Netflix had actually given it an extended theatrical release in more theaters, it could have made even more. But for now, Glass Onion is leaving theaters on Tuesday ahead of its Netflix premiere in late December.

Devotion opened in fourth place with $9 million for the wartime drama, with The Menu following in fifth place with $7.3 million and a running total of $18.67 million. Warner Bros. and New Line’s Black Adam fell to sixth with $4.6 million, and a new $162.97 million total. There’s not a lot of steam left in that one, especially after it hit digital last week.

Rounding out the top ten were Bones and All in seventh place with $3.5 million in its first full week of release, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in eighth place with $3.1 million in limited release, Ticket To Paradise holding on to the ninth slot with $2.6 million, and The Chosen: Season 3 finishing with $2.2 million in tenth.

