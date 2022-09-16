Warner Bros. Is Developing a New Constantine Movie For Keanu Reeves

Back in 2005, Keanu Reeves headlined Constantine, the first-ever live-action portrayal of DC’s John Constantine. However, the film failed to ignite the box office and finished with only $76 million domestic, and $230 million worldwide. Regardless, the movie was largely embraced by Reeves’ fans and does have a cult following. Now, it may also have a sequel. Deadline is reporting that Warner Bros. is developing a new Constantine movie for Reeves to reprise his leading role after nearly two decades.

Additionally, Reeves will reteam with his original Constantine director, Francis Lawrence. That was also Lawrence’s first feature film, and he subsequently helmed I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, Red Sparrow, and the majority of The Hunger Games movies.

J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing the film through Bad Robot in association with Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures. Goldsman is also slated to write the screenplay. The involvement of Abrams is somewhat surprising because he was developing a Constantine TV series for HBO Max. Reeves’ return to the role suggests that the HBO Max project probably won’t happen now.

John Constantine was created by Alan Moore, Stephen R. Bissette, Rick Veitch, and John Totleben as a cynical British street magician/mystic. He was initially a supporting character in Swamp Thing before headlining his own series, Hellblazer. In 2014, NBC produced a single season of a Constantine TV series with Matt Ryan in the leading role.

Ryan has subsequently reprised his role as Constantine in several Arrowverse series, most notably in Legends of Tomorrow. He also lent his voice to the character’s appearances in DC’s animated films. However, Ryan stepped down from the role ahead of the final season of Legends of Tomorrow.

Warner Bros. hasn’t officially announced the new Constantine movie yet. And there is no release information at this time.

Are you eager to see Reeves back in his role as John Constantine? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Purchase: Hellblazer by Garth Ennis Omnibus