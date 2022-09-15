Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Removed From Disney’s Release Calendar

Of all the new Star Wars projects announced during Disney’s Investor Day presentation in late 2020, Rogue Squadron was by far one one of the most intriguing. Director Patty Jenkins promised to deliver “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time” when the film eventually hit theaters on December 22, 2023. But last fall, Lucasfilm axed its initial plans to start shooting the film this year. It took almost a year, but Disney has finally taken Rogue Squadron off its release calendar altogether.

This new update comes from Variety, which doesn’t specify whether the film has been scrapped completely. Either way, Jenkins has a few of other projects to keep herself busy. She remains attached to direct Wonder Woman 3, which was originally supposed to start filming after Rogue Squadron wrapped production. As far as we know, she is still developing an untitled Amazons spinoff set in the DCEU, which has yet to get a greenlight from Warner Bros. But given the recent change in leadership at the studio’s top levels, the status of this film is murky at best.

Jenkins was also planning to direct a Cleopatra movie starring Gal Gadot until last year, when she downgraded herself to an executive producer’s role. Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) later signed on to take Jenkins’ place in the director’s chair.

Several other upcoming Disney projects are getting new dates the calendar as well. The studio’s live-action Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gadot will now hit theaters on March 22, 2024. Additionally, the Haunted Mansion reboot will arrive August 11, 2023. Even Marvel is being affected by the release shuffling. An unnamed Phase 5 film, previously slated to come out on February 16, 2024, will instead debut on September 6, 2024. This will likely make it the last Phase 5 entry to premiere before Fantastic Four kicks off Phase 6 on November 8, 2024.

By the time Rogue Squadron was announced, Jenkins had already been working on the film for six months. She was also writing the script with Matthew Robinson. According to an early plot summary, the movie would “introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.”

Do you still hope that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will see the light of day? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However.