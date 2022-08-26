Matt Shakman In Negotiations To Direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot

Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot has been in need of a new director since Jon Watts left the project in April. However, Watts’ replacement may be signed soon. As originally reported by The Direct and now confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman is in talks to take over the new FF movie. Shakman had been lined up to direct the next Star Trek movie with the Kelvin timeline cast as well. But since Star Trek 4‘s 2023 release is so close to Fantastic Four‘s, he may not be able to handle both.

Shakman made his name as a director in television prior to joining Marvel’s WandaVision. Some of his TV directorial credits include The Boys, Game of Thrones, Fargo, Mad Men, Succession, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. That’s a very eclectic mix of genre, drama, and comedy.

Presuming Shakman does sign on for FF, the next order of business would be to line up the cast. Despite John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there are no indications that he will reprise his role. By the time the movie gets released, it will be nine years after the disastrous Fant4stic film that bombed on arrival in 2015.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the Fantastic Four in 1961, and their adventures became the cornerstone for the Marvel Universe. Marvel Studios is giving the reboot film a prime position as the first movie in its Phase 6 films. Fantastic Four will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

What do you think about Matt Shakman taking on the FF? Let us know in the comment section below!

