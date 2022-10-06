Full Slumberland Trailer Is a Jason Momoa Flip-Out

From the start, Netflix‘s Slumberland has looked very different from the source material, Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in Slumberland comics. Jason Momoa‘s Flip, now with ram horns, for one, seems almost as inspired by Howie Mandel in Little Monsters as by McCay’s cigar-smoking clown. But in the new full Slumberland trailer, some of the images, like Nemo’s bed growing stretchy legs, feel like the original drawings.

It lo0ks like the Netflix film may also acknowledge canonical changes by having the current Nemo (Marlow Barkley) be the daughter of the original Nemo, now lost somewhere in a dream. And not unlike Gorr the God-Butcher, but less murdery, she must journey on a quest that will grant one wish at the end.

Take a look:

Per the official synopsis, “Slumberland takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo’s idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd).”

“Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.”

