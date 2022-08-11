Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State Adds Five New Cast Members

The Electric State already boasts some major star power with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt playing lead roles. But now, the film is adding even more big names to its call sheet. Deadline is reporting that Michelle Yeoh, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, and Jenny Slate have all joined the cast of Joe and Anthony Russo’s next sci-fi project, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Brown is headlining the movie as an orphaned teenager who sets out across a retro-futuristic landscape in search of her long-lost brother. Her character is accompanied by two traveling companions: a “sweet, but mysterious” robot and an “eccentric” drifter. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who previously worked with the Russos on four Marvel Studios movies and last month’s The Gray Man, adapted the script from author Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel of the same name.

Unfortunately, the full nature of each new actor’s role is still a mystery. But Cox (Succession) and Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) are apparently voicing CGI characters in the film. Yeoh is currently having a banner year thanks to the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which just became A24’s highest-grossing film with over $100 million worldwide. Tucci recently wrapped filming on Citadel, a new series created by the Russos and Patrick Moran for Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, Alexander continues to make recurring appearances on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Young Sheldon. He also reprised his voice role as Sy Borgman in a recent episode of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn.

Universal originally secured the distribution rights to The Electric State in 2020. However, once the film’s budget ballooned over $200 million, the studio backed away from the project and allowed Netflix to take over. AGBO’s Mike Larocca is producing the film alongside Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall. Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley will serve as executive producers.

Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date for The Electric State. However, production will reportedly begin in Atlanta this October.

How do you feel about these latest additions to the film’s cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Electric State

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.