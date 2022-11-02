Mackie, Quan, Thornton, and Esposito Join Russo Bros.’ The Electric State

Joe and Anthony Russo clearly enjoy collaborating with stars who have already appeared in some of their earlier projects. And it looks like that tradition is about to continue on The Electric State. According to Variety, the Russos have cast four new actors to appear in their upcoming sci-fi movie: Anthony Mackie, Ke Huy Quan, Billy Bob Thornton, and Giancarlo Esposito.

These latest additions join an ensemble cast led by Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. Brown stars as a young girl who travels across an alternate version of 1990s America, which was ravaged by a civil war between humans and robots. As she searches for her long-lost brother, she encounters a smuggler (Pratt) who aids her on her quest. The film is based on Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel of the same name.

Mackie will appear as the voice of Pratt’s robot sidekick in the film. Meanwhile, Thornton is voicing a different robot described as a “key figure” in the civil war. Quan is playing a doctor that Brown’s protagonist needs to find on her journey. Ironically enough, Quan is taking over this role from his Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Michelle Yeoh. Previously, Yeoh joined the cast in August, but had to drop out over scheduling issues. Finally, Esposito has been cast as the film’s main antagonist, the Marshall, who pilots a robotic drone and hunts down the robot accompanying Brown’s character.

The Russos most notably worked with Mackie on four MCU entries, including two Captain America films and the last two Avengers movies. More recently, they teamed up with Thornton on their last feature, The Gray Man, which hit Netflix over the summer. The brothers also know Quan from producing Everything Everywhere All at Once, which featured Quan as one of the leads and marked his first onscreen role in 20 years. However, this appears to be their first collaboration with Esposito, who is coming off of the final season of Better Call Saul along with his roles on The Mandalorian and The Boys.

Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date for The Electric State.

