Ezra Miller Apparently Appeared for Flash Reshoots Between Arrests

Maybe they really are the fastest person alive. According to a recent Hollywood Reporter article, legally troubled actor Ezra Miller managed to attend The Flash reshoots this summer. These would have to have taken place before their recent arrest for stealing alcohol, but after those in March and April for disorderly conduct and assault in Hawaii. In the meantime, the star has also faced accusations of grooming, child endangerment, and running a cult, though these have been disputed by some of the parties involved. Miller is scheduled to appear in a Vermont court next month for the burglary charges.

The full quote from a larger THR story about DC films runs as follows:

“Work has kept up on The Flash, which has been testing well. Miller participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer, apparently without incident, before being charged with burglary — their third arrest this year — on Aug. 7 in Vermont. Still, neither DC nor [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David] Zaslav has indicated the film will move from its June 2023 release date, though insiders say the studio is evaluating all options.”

If Miller has indeed been showing up regularly, the studio and law enforcement have likely had more knowledge of their whereabouts than some stories might imply. Zaslav has reportedly seen a cut of The Flash and been impressed. Reshoots make up a normal part of the schedule for most major films, though in the case of DC they could also be used to retool ties to other movies, like the cancelled Batgirl.

What do you make of this ongoing saga? Let us know in comments.

