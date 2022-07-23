Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Studios Hall H Live Panel Blog

We are seated in the big hall to commence the Marvel Studios Hall H live blog. Keep refreshing this page for updates starting at 5 p.m. Pacific, and pardon any misspellings in the moment. Let’s do this!

We begin with a Stan Lee-narrated sizzle reel welcoming us back to Comic-Con. That’s followed by Miss Minutes welcoming us to the panel “at the end of time,” and introducing moderator Ash Crossan and Kevin Feige.

Feige reminds us of Phase 4, and says Wakanda Forever is the last Phase 4 film.

Phase 5 will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Captain America: New World Order, 18-episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. Then, on July 26, 2024: Thunderbolts ends Phase 5.

The cast of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law come out next. Jamila Jameel says jealousy makes Titania tick, as well as a desperate need for attention. “She’s extremely annoying, and I learned that from myself.” Tatiana Maslany talks about the great cameos we already know about. The show may explore different sides of existing, more serious characters.

Cobie Smulders comes out for Secret Invasion. She calls it an exciting thriller, and it will be a guessing game of who’s a Skrull and who isn’t. They showed an exclusive clip, with lots of men-in-suits action, Nick Fury with no eye patch and scruffy beard warning Rhodey, Everett Ross, and others that he knows what the Skrulls want. But it ends before he can say what it is. No huge reveals.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed introduces Kathryn Newton, Paul Rudd, and Evangeline Lilly. Reed says we finally spend some time in the Quantum Realm, and we meet a lot of new characters. Scott, per Reed, is “pretty pleased with himself and his role in saving the universe.” We will also see the fragility of Hope, says Lilly. Newton says Cassie “is just becoming who she is supposed to be, like we all are.”

They showed an exclusive Hall H clip. It begins with Scott doing a book tour for his autobiography, then getting a call that Cassie has been arrested. There’s a tense family dinner, with Hank and Janet mocking Scott. Then something emerges from the Quantum Realm, sucking them all in. There’s a whole civilization down there, seemingly led by Bill Murray? But also MODOK! And finally Kang — whose costume looks like Mysterio, sans helmet — green armor and cape. But we also see some security guards who look like classic Kang with blue face plates.

James Gunn comes out to say that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the end of this story for this team. Then he showed the first trailer — a beefier adult Groot, an origin for Rocket (cute fur baby), Adam Warlock. variant Gamora leading her own Ravagers, and Chukwudi Iwuji looking villainous in space armor. Maria Bakalova will be Cosmo the Space Dog.

The cast comes out — this is the first time they’ve seen it, but they are not revealing much. Mantis may show some fighting skills this time. Adam Warlock was nearly in the last film, but Gunn ia now glad he wasn’t, because “Will was only 11” and he’s perfect for it now. Bakalova says Cosmo brings love and strength.

Chukwudi Iwuji is the High Evolutionary, and he arrives at Hall H in costume. He gives a speech in character about how he wants to enhance us lowlife scum into something less genetically reprehensible. We inspire him by being so inferior. His goal is to create the perfect species, and he cannot wait to dissect all of us.

Fantastic Four has release date: November 8, 2024. Ir kicks off Phase 6, which has several empty slots.

Phase 6 will end with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. This will end the Multiverse Saga.

A big drum ensemble, led by vocalist Baba Maal, play us Wakanda-style music to segue into Wakanda Forever. Now Ryan Coogler comes out and thanks them. Cheers for the late Chadwick Boseman and his “enormous hands.”

Coogler describes the movie as a roller-coaster that goes to new corners of the MCU. He brings out Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasuma, and Winston Duke. Then the new cast members, including Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart.

“I come from the hood. Without inclusion, I wouldn’t be here,” says Huerta. He thanks everyone in Spanish. “By the way, Namor is amazing.” It’s time to reveal the trailer. Looks like we will get a new Panther, and the body type looks male, but it does not reveal who it is. Namor and Attuma look like tough opponents for Wakanda. The panel concluded by showing it again.

And that’s a wrap, folks! Onward to D-23.

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Super.