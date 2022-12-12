Letitia Wright Discusses Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene

Warning: this article describes the Wakanda Forever mid-credits scene, SPOILERS included.

In a weird way, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to satisfy contradictory fan demands. It obviously acknowledged the death of Chadwick Boseman, having his T’Challa die in the movie. But it also went a long way towards placating fans who wanted T’Challa recast. During the scene in the middle of the end credits, his young son is revealed, also named T’Challa. This allows for a character of that name, newly cast, to remain in the MCU.

In a new interview with Variety, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri and meets the new T’Challa in that scene, reveals T’Challa junior was part of the story even when Boseman was still alive. “In the movie that Chadwick was written into before he passed, there is a journey of a father and son,” she says. But after his passing, “When reading it, I could sense we had to find a way to continue the legacy of what T’Challa means to the world, especially to young Black men. That scene messed me up.”

Wright also notes that the shortlist for the role of the kid was very short indeed. Only two kids auditioned before the winning choice entered the room. “His name is Divine. He had a little Chadwick Mohawk,” she says. “Me and Lupita Nyong’o kept looking at each other like, ‘This is the kid.’ That scene is beautiful because it represents what the future will be.”

Were you satisfied with the “new” T’Challa? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Namor Visionaries by John Byrne Vol. 1