New Enemies Surface In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser

Let’s face it—we all knew that Marvel Studios would bring its Hall H panel to a close with our first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’ve waited four years to see the story of Black Panther continue onscreen, and two years to see how Marvel could pull it off without the late Chadwick Boseman leading the charge. But at the end of the studio’s Comic-Con presentation, we finally got a glimpse of how Wakanda looks without T’Challa in it. Ahead of its premiere in November, director Ryan Coogler and his cast debuted the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel, and it packs an emotional wallop.

The trailer doesn’t actually come out and reveal what’s become of Boseman’s character. Regardless, a number of key moments hint that Coogler wrote his passing into the film. Foremost among these is a mural of T’Challa that appears near the end. Additional scenes depict supporting players like Okoye, Nakia, and Shuri staring forlornly into the distance. There’s also a procession of Wakandans dressed in white for what could easily be a funeral march.

But the biggest clue is arguably the trailer’s choice of music. Most of the footage is backed by a very sorrowful cover of “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley. But this eventually gives way to a remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” indicating that the people of Wakanda are going to find a way to honor their absent king.

Take a look in the player below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For now, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda sits on Wakanda’s throne, and she faces new threats against her subjects. After leaked promotional artwork made the rounds a few weeks ago, the teaser confirms what Marvel fans have suspected for months. Namely, that Tenoch Huerta is making his MCU debut as Namor the Sub-Mariner. His beef with the Wakandans is difficult to pin down. In any case, there are plenty of gorgeous shots of his undersea domain, including one that shows several Atlanteans (blue-skinned, just like in the comics) riding humpback whales.

The sequel will likewise introduce Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, the soon-to-be star of Marvel’s Ironheart series on Disney+. Michaela Coel also appears to be co-starring as a member of the Midnight Angels, a Dora Milaje offshoot distinguished by their blue armor. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Black Panther movie without someone assuming the titular mantle. But whoever it is wearing the vibranium suit at the end of the trailer, his (or her) identity will have to wait until the film arrives this fall.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

What do you make of the sequel’s first teaser trailer? Do you have any theories about the new Black Panther’s identity? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also wakanda forever teaser.