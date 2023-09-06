Captain America: Brave New World Rumor Explains Sam Wilson’s MCU Absence

A new rumor regarding Captain America: Brave New World explains Sam Wilson’s recent MCU absence.

Insider CanWeGetSomeToast posted a scoop to their Twitter account indicating that Sam Wilson has been missing in action as Marvel‘s Captain America as of late because he’s busy butting heads with Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

“‘Where is Captain America in the MCU?’ The answer to that question can be found in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld,” the tweet reads. “To put it simply, he’s been benched. President Ross thinks Sam’s time as ‘Captain America’ is better suited for publicity, while Sam KNOWS he’s meant to be in the field. And that is just the tip of the iceberg to their conflict…”

Sam Wilson’s journey to becoming the MCU’s Captain America

Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, made his MCU debut in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the Falcon. He became close friends with Steve Rogers/Captain America and eventually became a member of the Avengers. At the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an elderly Steve passed on his shield and superhero alias to Sam, making him the MCU’s new Captain America.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a 2021 miniseries co-starring Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, saw Sam struggle with becoming Captain America, as he initially felt he wasn’t worthy of the title. By the end of the series, however, he fully embraces the name as he debuts a brand-new Captain America costume.

Since then, Sam has largely been missing in action from the MCU, as he’s had no presence in Loki, Black Widow, What If…?, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Secret Invasion, all of which were released after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie did, however, appear in the 13-minute long Avengers: Quantum Encounter short filmed for the Disney Wish cruise ship.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to release on July 26, 2024.