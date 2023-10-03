The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark Trailer Previews Hasan Minhaj-Led Series

Spotify has debuted a trailer for its newest DC audio series, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark.

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark is a new podcast series from Spotify, DC, and Warner Bros. Set in the same world as 2022’s Batman Unburied, the series features vocal performances by Hasan Minhaj as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, Colman Domingo as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

Check out the trailer for The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark below:

What is The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark about?

“A masked vigilante is on the loose, murdering notorious super-villains all over Gotham City… and all clues point to the suspect being the Caped Crusader himself, Batman (Domingo),” the official description reads. “Now, with a target on his head, the charming yet deadly Edward Nygma, better known as The Riddler, is forced to break out of Arkham Asylum and team up with the Caped Crusader. The unlikely duo must solve the mystery before they too, become victims. The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark stars Hasan Minhaj, Colman Domingo, and Gina Rodriguez and was produced by Phantom Four & Wolf at the Door in association with Blue Ribbon Content and DC for Spotify.”

Producers for The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark include Toby Lawless, Chica Barboca, Alex Kemp, Winnie Kemp, Shaleen Desai, Tyler Dorson, and Peter Girardi. Julie McNamara, Liz Gateway, Rachel Wolf, David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, Gracie Wheelan, Mike Pallotta, and Victor Diaz all serve as executive producers.

Created by Goyer, Batman Unburied was released in May 2022 and starred Winston Duke as the Dark Knight. The series was renewed for a second season in June 2022, though a release date has not yet been set. Minhaj and Rodriguez both voiced their respective characters in the first season of Batman Unburied, while Jason Isaacs played Alfred Pennyworth, Lance Reddick played Thomas Wayne, and Sam Witwer played the Harvester.

All ten episodes of The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark will be released on Spotify on October 10, 2023.