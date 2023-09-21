Colman Domingo to Play Batman in The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark

Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo will be playing the role of Batman in the upcoming audio drama The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark.

What is The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark about?

The upcoming Spotify series will feature Hasan Minhaj as the titular villain and Domingo as the Caped Crusader, who, according to the press release, “begrudgingly teams up with Minhaj’s Riddler to track down a masked vigilante on the loose in Gotham City.” As the mysterious vigilante kills famous DC villains across Gotham City, Batman appears to be the prime suspect, forcing him to team up with The Riddler to identify and stop the killer.

The series is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 10 with all eight episodes being available exclusively on Spotify. Minhaj and Domingo will be joined by Hannah Simone, Calum Worthy, Gina Rodriguez, Jason Isaacs, Ashly Burch, and Jim Pirri.

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark comes from a creative team led by filmmaker and writer David S. Goyer and is set to premiere sometime later this year. The series will mark the third collaboration between Spotify and Warner Bros., including the 2022 series Batman Unburied, as well as the seven-episode series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind.