Hasan Minhaj’s Riddler Gets a Batman Unburied Spinoff Podcast

Spotify’s DC Universe is expanding with a new scripted podcast series headlined by one of the Dark Knight’s greatest foes, the Riddler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, comedian Hasan Minhaj will lend his voice to The Riddler: Secrets of the Dark, reprising his role as the supervillain after previously appearing in Batman Unburied last year.

Batman Unburied marked DC’s first podcast collaboration with Spotify. It also featured Minhaj’s character playing a key supporting role throughout the 10-episode storyline. Within the story, the Riddler was a reluctant ally to members of the Bat Family, including Barbara Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth. But as jarring as that was, listeners appeared to respond very well to this new take on the Batman mythos. The series climbed to the top of Spotify’s global podcast charts in 35 different countries. And last summer, Spotify officially renewed it for a second season.

More recently, Spotify debuted another scripted DC podcast, Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind. All seven of its episodes began streaming in late January and starred Christina Ricci as the voice of the Clown Princess of Crime. In the month since its release, that series also managed to reach the top spot in six countries.

Unburied creator David S. Goyer will fill the same role on Secrets of the Dark. The new podcast will also revisit many of the same characters from its parent series, which boasted an all-star voice cast that included Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, and Jason Isaacs as Alfred Pennyworth. However, it’s unclear if any of these performers will return for the upcoming spinoff.

THR doesn’t provide any story details for Secrets of the Dark. Regardless, Spotify released a new announcement teaser featuring Minhaj himself, who dropped a few hints about what fans can expect from The Riddler’s next adventure. You can watch the video below.

“Everything you loved about Batman Unburied — Batman, Riddler, Barbara Gordon and several others —all of these iconic characters will be returning to Gotham City,” said Minhaj. “But this time, instead of Batman saving The Riddler, Batman needs The Riddler to help save the Bat from certain death. And this time, finally, The Riddler gets the spotlight that he deserves.”

Spotify hasn’t announced a release date for The Riddler: Secrets of the Dark, but the series will arrive sometime later this year.

