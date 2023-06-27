The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Trailer Stars Max Greenfield as Barry Allen

Warner Bros. Entertainment has released an official trailer for DC‘s new scripted podcast The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus.

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus is slated to launch on Apple Podcasts on Monday, July 10. The podcast stars the voice of Max Greenfield (New Girl, The Neighborhood) as Barry Allen/the Flash. It centers on Barry as he accidentally stumbles into an alternate timeline and is forced to compete in a televised tournament called The Midnight Circus (without his powers, no less).

Check out the trailer for The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus below:

What is The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus about?

“Barry Allen is at the height of his powers and fame, firmly ensconced as Central City’s favorite hero — but when being The Flash forces him to let Iris down one time too many, she decides to call it quits. Undeterred, Barry figures he can use the speed force to go back in time and set things right,” an official synopsis for The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus reads.

“But something goes wrong, Barry tumbles into a new dimension, finding himself in a small bedroom with Captain Cold, his powers gone,” it continues. “Cold tells Barry that he’s an unwitting participant in a televised tournament, THE MIDNIGHT CIRCUS, which pits humans, superheroes and rogues against one another in life-or-death games of chance. Survive the competition and Barry earns his freedom, recreate the conditions of his original transformation, and return to his own timeline. But to do so, he’ll have to rely solely on his wits. And if that wasn’t hard enough, he soon finds himself facing his toughest opponent yet: Iris West.”

Apple Podcasts’ Escape the Midnight Circus marks the latest scripted podcast based on a DC property. Previous examples include Max’s Batman: The Audio Adventures, as well as the Spotify titles Batman Unburied and Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind.