Batman Returns in The Flash’s New Super Bowl Trailer

In DC’s comic book universe and on The Flash TV series, Barry Allen has already screwed up the multiverse with his attempts to change the past. And now, those same mistakes are haunting Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen as well. Barry just isn’t content to live in the world of the present and deal with his tragedies like a normal person. That’s why the Super Bowl trailer for The Flash brings Barry face-to-face with Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight, who appears onscreen for the first time since Batman Returns in 1992.

As laid out in the trailer, Barry’s attempt to rewrite history has had catastrophic consequences for the DC Extended Universe. Not only is Barry literally running around with himself, he’s also brought Zod back into the picture. Regardless, there is a silver lining for the two Flashs: A new Supergirl who is willing to fight alongside them.

Sasha Calle co-stars s Supergirl, with Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Ben Affleck will also have a cameo role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, possibly for the final time.

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

