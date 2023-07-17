The Flash Deleted Scene: Ezra Miller Asks if Superman Is Petite

A new The Flash deleted scene has made its way online, showing off both Barry Allen’s and Bruce Wayne finding Supergirl’s outfit.

What happens in The Flash deleted scene?

The newest deleted scene highlights The Flash (Ezra Miller) phasing his way into a room that has a giant “S” symbol on the top of its room. Hanging on the wall is the suit that Supergirl wears in the suit. After coming out of the room, Barry tells the other Barry Allen and Batman (Michael Keaton) that he’s found a suit, before asking if Superman is “petite.”

The scene likely comes from the sequence in the film where the trio are looking for Superman, before finding a weakened Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) in a holding facility in Siberia.

Check out the new The Flash deleted scene below:

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

The Flash movie is directed by IT’s Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). The film stars Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster/ Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck, who reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.