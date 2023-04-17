Supergirl From The Flash Movie Gets an Official Barbie Doll

McFarlane Toys and Spin Master aren’t the only toy companies with a piece of The Flash. Mattel, which also incorporated Batman v Superman into its Barbie lineup at the dawn of the Snyder-verse, will release a Supergirl Barbie doll based on Sasha Calle‘s performance in the Ezra Miller movie. The doll features a full red and blue bodysuit with flowing cape.

Thanks to the packaging, we also learn a little bit about how the character will be played onscreen. The trailer implied she might be a female variant of Superman in this universe. The toy description, however, suggests she’s still his cousin, and possibly looking for him. According to the bio, “Arriving on Earth in search of a missing Kryptonian, Kara Zor-El faced many challenges before becoming the hero the world needs: Supergirl™.”

The Supergirl Barbie is technically an Amazon exclusive, though limited quantities can also be preordered at Mattel Creations. The Amazon version appears in stock immediately, though, while Mattel Creations’ version is merely set to ship by August. In both cases, she costs $55.

Take a look through all the official images below and see what you think. Will the Supergirl Barbie join your collection? Let us know in comments.

