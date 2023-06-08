Sasha Calle Reveals If She’s Been Asked Back as Supergirl After The Flash

Sasha Calle is set to make her debut as Supergirl in the highly anticipated upcoming The Flash film. However, if she has it her way, she won’t be a one-and-done superhero.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Calle said that she would love to keep playing Supergirl in the future. Not only does she love the character, but she said that the story of The Flash could set up nicely for future stories of Supergirl.

“I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her,” she said. “We don’t really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it’s so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure.”

While DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn did reveal that a Supergirl film is in the works, it’s unclear whether or not Calle will be involved. In the meantime, fans looking to see her in the role can do so next week when The Flash premieres on June 16, 2023.

What is The Flash about?

The Flash movie sees the return of Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster/ Barry Allen, who they first portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Joining Miller are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. They join both Keaton and Ben Affleck, who reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

The film is directed by IT’s Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.