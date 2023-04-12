Super7 TMNT Wave 10 Replaces Rat King With Karai Figure

Super7 took a big risk in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates wave 10, with a figure of the Rat King based on the Shredder’s Revenge video game rather than the vintage Playmates figure. Since the line’s whole premise since inception was to use vintage designs, collectors lashed back. In a surprising switch, Super7 proclaimed that they agreed with the backlash, and will replace him with Karai instead. A revised Rat King moves to wave 11. Fans who preordered the other one have their choice of a refund, replacement with Karai, or early pre-payment on the wave 11 version.

Karai, daughter of Shredder, never appeared in the vintage line or the cartoon on which it was based, making her animation debut in 2003. So while this figure isn’t based on a classic toy design either, it’s not replacing one.

In addition to masked and unmasked Karai heads, the figure also includes a generic masked Foot Clan head. This allows for army building some elite Foot assassins, if one chooses. She also comes packed with multiple ninja weapons, including a bow, katana, throwing star, and more. Super7 will do free shipping on the wave 10 figures, which run $55 each.

Do you think Super7 did right to pull the Rat King figure? Does Karai look like an improvement? Tell us what you think in comments below.

