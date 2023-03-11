Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wave 10 Changes Styles

There’s something a bit different afoot with Super7‘s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wave 10. From its inception, the whole premise of this “Ultimates” line was to remake the original Playmates figures as modern-day 7-inch figures, with updated sculpting and articulation but the same design. As with many things related to the Turtles, Nickelodeon loves the money it gets, and has approved as many different licenses to multiple companies as possible. But we saw hints of trouble when Super7 wasn’t allowed to re-make Sgt. Bananas, having to change him to the more obscure Guerilla Gorilla.

So fans of the Playmates Rat King figure have been a bit shocked that this reveal isn’t it. Rather, it’s based on the version of the character that appears in the recent Shredder’s Revenge video game. The Casey Jones in this wave, meanwhile, draws its inspiration from the Mirage comics. This Ninja April is also quite different from Playmates’ April the Ninja Newscaster.

Classic Rocker Leo, however, remains pretty much on-model. So whatever’s happening with the line, it’s not just a blanket Playmates ban. And some fans will undoubtedly welcome a shift into different media iterations. Others may dislike the new aesthetic. At $55 apiece as usual, collectors can choose to buy them, or not.

Preorder all five from Super7 right now, or save on shipping via our affiliate partners at Entertainment Earth (Superhero Hype may earn fees on purchases made there). Take a look through the gallery below to get a good look at every accessory they come with. And there are many.

What do you think of this latest wave? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.