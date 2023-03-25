Angela, as a Baby and Adult, Joins NECA’s Gargoyles Figures

NECA‘s moving even deeper into Gargoyles lore with Angela, though that’s partly because a lot of her body is an easy reuse from their Demona sculpt. The apple doesn’t fall far from the stone sculpture in this case, since Angela is Demona’s estranged daughter…and much closer to her father, Goliath. The latter seems more relatable in this case — what hero doesn’t have a crazy ex? If you can manage the breakup and raise the ensuing kid right, that’s heroism. Although technically, Goliath didn’t raise her either, at least in early life. As part of the Avalon Clan, she was raised by medieval Christians, who named all their gargoyles after angels.

As the newest NECA Gargoyles action figure, Angela comes with alternate hands, swappable angry face, and an articulated baby Angela complete with opening egg.

Expect a $37.99 price tag and a release date this summer. Entertainment Earth and others now have the preorders up; as always, get free shipping on all EE orders $59 and up, and a 10% discount on any in-stock items via our links. (Superhero Hype is an affiliate partner with Entertainment Earth, and may earn referral fees on each purchase.)

