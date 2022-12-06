Marvel Legends Kicks off X-Men 60th Anniversary Figure Reveals

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the X-Men, so of course Hasbro has a thing or two planned. On a Marvel Legends livestream this morning, we got a look at X-Men 60th anniversary figure reveals. Most notably, they intend to build out the yellow-and-blue team uniform roster already begun with Wolverine. Two three-packs will help bolster those ranks immediately: Storm/Forge/Jubilee and Banshee/Gambit/Psylocke.

Hero teams need a bad guy to battle, so a deluxe figure of the Blob will face down this team. Though he looks like the previous Hasbro build-a-figure from 2007, it’s a new sculpt with modern articulation that allows for a lot of neck and upper torso movement.

In addition, another X-Men comic-themed wave should go up for preorder soon. It features Chamber, Monet, Kid Omega, Emma Frost, Astonishing X-Men Cyclops, Fang, and corsair, with a build-a-figure to be announced.

He’s not directly X-Men related, but Spider-Man remains a top seller. Soon to come in his figural world, Kraven gets an animated-series color scheme, and PlayStation Spidey includes multiple webs.

The livestream concluded with three teases for future figures. A rose, a golf club, and a small white creature with neck articulation that fans might recognize hint at upcoming reveals.

Take a look through the gallery below for screencaps of the stream. Then tell us what you think in comments!

