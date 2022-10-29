Hasbro Star Wars Reveals From MCM London Comic Con

Hasbro sure does like to spread the reveal wealth around these days, making every convention they appear at feel special. Today at the MCM London Comic Con, they got to announce several new Star Wars figures from The Vintage Collection and The Black Series, some expected and others decidedly surprising. The most impressive item? An all-new Return of the Jedi Speeder Bike in 3-3/4 inch scale, including a carded Scout Trooper with new articulation and headsculpt.

Other figures in that scale include Skiff guards Nikto, Wooof, and Kithaba, previously announced at Pulse Con, along with Saelt-Marae (Yakface), who was previously a HasLab exclusive add-on. A deluxe Paz Vizsla will include more accessories than the 6-inch version, including blast effects, knife, and energy shield.

In the 6-inch Black Series, it was all about the Expanded Universe. The Gaming Greats subline will add Knights of the Old Republic‘s Darth Malak and Bastila Shan, while the publishing figures offer up Mara Jade, Doctor Aphra in trenchcoat, and Scar Trooper Mic. The MCM exclusive is Admiral Akbar in classic Kenner colors.

Take a look through the gallery below for pictures, which also include some “pipeline” early announcements. Most of these figures will go up for preorder Nov 1 — tell us which ones you might order in comments!

