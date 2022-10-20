LEGO Iron Man Hulkbuster Armor Set Looks Suitably Hulking

Prepare to spend and build like you’re Tony Stark with LEGO‘s latest massive creation for collectors. On a par with some of the recent Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars sets, the LEGO Iron Man Hulkbuster Armor looks set to take up a massive chunk of space. Standing 20.5 inches tall and staking out a space 18.5 inches wide, this set stands ready to dominate. Once completed, of course. It might take a while to snap together all 4049 pieces.

Per the official product description, “The red and gold set depicts the MK44 – the 44th version of the Iron Man suit and features posable arms, a light brick on the chest, two light bricks on the hands. There is also an accessible cockpit, which can fit the LEGO kid’s version of Iron Man inside (SKU 76206). The set also includes a Tony Stark minifigure and an info stand for the separator to be displayed on.” As with many of these collector sets, the build itself is way out of scale with the minifig. Mainly it’s included just to stand beside the nameplate.

The Hulkbuster will cost fans a $549.99 price tag. Early availability for LEGO VIP members begins Nov. 4, with select store and online sales beginning Nov. 9. Will you shell out for ol’ shellhead? Check out the gallery below, and then let us know in comments.

