LEGO Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest Fetches a Hefty Bounty

Moff Gideon obliterated The Mandalorian‘s signature ship in season 2, but the Razor Crest remains a popular vehicle with collectors. So much so that LEGO is counting on some being willing to pay $599.99. That’s the price tag on the upcoming Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest; almost twice what Hasbro crowdsourced for theirs. At over 28 inches long, and laden with details, it at least packs a lot of build for the buck.

This Razor Crest includes a fully detailed and removable cockpit area, storage for Grogu’s hoverpram, and escape pod, carbon freezing chamber, pull-out bunk, weapons rack including Boba Fett’s armor, removabel engines, and side and back ramps. Minifigs include Din Djarin, Grogu, Kuiil, and the Mythrol. Mini-builds include a Blurrg and the aforementioned hoverpram. All told, the set consists of 6187 pieces.

Look for this set online (link is not live yet) and at LEGO stores starting Oct 7. LEGO VIP members get an early crack starting Oct 3. For some closer looks at the set’s features, peruse the images in our gallery below.

Will you open your wallet for this deluxe Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest? Let us know in comments below.

