Hasbro PulseCon 2022 Star Wars Panel Offers More Teases Than Reveals

Maybe it’s because Hasbro‘s Star Wars line costs the most of any 6-inch mass-market figure line out there, but they tend to role out new items in quite small amounts. Such was the case for the PulseCon 2022 Star Wars panel, which focused heavily on Andor and next year’s 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. The latter means several rereleases and redecos, many on large vintage-style cards, including single-carded versions of Endor Han, Endor Leia, Wicket, Scout Trooper, and Skiff Guard Lando. For Andor, they announced a single-boxed Cassian, Bix, Luthen, and Mon Mothma. Axe Woves from The Mandalorian also rounds out Bo-Katan’s squad.

In the smaller, Vintage Collection scale, the big news is a seven-pack of the full Cantina Band. They’re all the same figure, designed with articulation to hold every instrument. Individual figures include The Bad Batch‘s Hunter, and Andor’s Cassian and Vel Sartha.

But a bigger chunk than usual of the session mentioned pipeline reveals, naming future releases without showing them. This kind of thing generally serves as a last-minute tease, though here it’s a lot. A Luke Skywalker FX green lightsaber is coming, along with a Phase II Clone Trooper helmet. And in The Vintage Collection scale, an Endor bunker playset should provide a great diorama piece.

Future Black Series figures include Return of the Jedi Luke, Vader (removable helmet strongly implied), Imperial Guard, and an all-new R2-D2 (a hand-picked fan question led to an inference that vac-metal could be used, but there’d be an upcharge if so). And from The Book of Boba Fett, Cad Bane, Pyke trooper, and Tusken chieftain. Vintage pipeline figures include rereleased skiff guards Nikto, Weequay, and Kithaba, along with Wooof, Saelt-Marae (Yak Face, rereleased from the HasLab Sail Barge), Hauser (rerelease with correct name), Return of the Jedi Vader, and Book of Boba Fett Tusken warrior.

See our gallery below for screencaps. What did you think of these reveals? Let us know in comments.

