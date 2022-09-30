Star Wars 2022 Holiday Figures Include Sweater and Gingerbread Deco

‘Tis the season — well, soon, anyway. Images leaked last year, and then fans wondered if they’d simply all sold out, but fear not. Star Wars 2022 holiday figures are on the way. And while the phrases “Star Wars” and ‘Holiday” didn’t always work well together, the last round of winter holiday figures sold out almost immediately. As before, each figure (with a mini-sidekick!) will arrive as a retail exclusive, forcing fans to scavenger-hunt to collect them all.

GameStop plays host to the winter white Wookiee, who also includes a snow Porg in a little scarf. Entertainment Earth and BigBadToyStore offer the Protocol Droid with green staff and stockings, along with a candy-colored BD droid sidekick. The Mandalorian warrior dons a Mandalorian holiday sweater, and with a bogling, comes to Target. The Amazon-exclusive First Order Stormtrooper comes with Santa hat, stocking deco, an a red mouse droid. Walmart offers the Scout Trooper carrying Grogu in a Santa-style sack. Finally, Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney get the combo of a Revenge of the Sith Clonetrooper painted like a gingerbread man, with Santa Porg.

These figures will all start to roll out right after Halloween — which should get a couple of special figures all its own as well! At Comic-Con Hasbro promised they would try to make more quantities after seeing demand for the last batch exceed supply. Take a look through the gallery below for all the images. Because sidekicks are pricey, they’ll retail for $27.99.

Which holiday-themed figure will show up on your list? Do you like the non-canonical figures like this? Let us know in comments.

