Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance Gets the HasLab Vehicle Treatment

The toy market is now officially such that a 6-inch-scale vehicle for collector-targeted figures costs too much for big-box retailers, and must be crowdfunded to the tune of $350. (This is why there aren’t so many Fast and Furious toys.) That’s just the reality now, but at least it also allows for added value features like flickering LEDs and bonus figures. The latest vehicle to get the HasLab treatment? The Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance. That hot ride belonging to Robbie Reyes appeared in live-action on Agents of SHIELD, and while this toy is based on the comics version, it’s pretty close to the TV incarnation as well.

Ghost Rider‘s Engine of Vengeance includes alternate flaming wheels and engine, as well as additional flame parts to transform it from ordinary car to hell ride. The trunk opens, the back seat fits one figure, and two can sit upfront. LEDs light up the flame effects, and the included Ghost Rider figure wields a real metal chain. If the campaign hits 9,000 backers by Sept 23 — it’s at just over 3,300 as of this writing — a human Robbie Reyes figure also gets thrown in.

Additional stretch goals will likely happen. Similar to the G.I. Joe HISS Tank, it’ll probably come with four figures before everything’s said and done. That makes the price tag slightly less devastating, looked at as $100 for four $25 figures, and $250 for the car.

Appropriately, funding closes at the end of the day on Halloween, Oct 31. Take a look through the gallery below for more product details. Will you chip in to fund this beast? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Purchase: Ghost Rider Epic Collection: Hell On Wheels

Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance Gets the HasLab Vehicle Treatment WATCH GALLERY

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.