Genghis Frog Surfs Into Super7’s TMNT Ultimates Wave 8

First, the good news: aside from one oversized figure, Super7‘s TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 does not include a price increase, and the figures still come with ample accessories. Perhaps to help make that happen, however, we get our first variant figure in a regular wave. Based on a vintage Playmates variant, Shredder sees rerelease in new silver-accented armor. Considering the first Super7 Shredder still seems relatively easy to grab at some online stores, this feels like a big bet. But if it allows Super7 not to shortchange the rest, awesome.

Joining Shredder at the $55 price point, we see Genghis Frog, complete with alternate long-tongue head. For the inevitable Turtle variant, it’s Space Cadet Raphael, who comes with either his regular head in a clear bubble, or a more Stormtrooper-like helmet. The oversized $65 figure? Robotic Rocksteady, joining a similar version of Bebop from the last wave.

