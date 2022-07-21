LEGO Reveals New Avatar Sets for the Fall at Comic-Con 2022

It’s too early yet to reveal merchandise for Avatar: The Way of Water, but that’s okay. LEGO has some catching up to do, after finally securing the license for the first Avatar as well. Sets scheduled for release Oct 1 allow LEGO fans to build with minifigs of Jake, Netiri, Trudy, and all the rest. They’re even in scale, with Na’vi figures towering over the humans. The new Avatar sets include Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch, Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight, Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson, and of course Brick Headz, of Jake and his avatar.

These sets range in price from $19.99 to $89.99, and include such signature vehicles as the VTOL chopper called the Samson, and the power AMP suit exoskeleton. This fall, they should be a bit easier to get than Unobtainium. The floating Mountains set may only include a single floating mountain, but it includes a portable lab and a Direhorse.

The Brick Headz set featuring Jake in both human and avatar forms features a bonus — the human version comes out of his wheelchair. Now we need a Neytiri to give him a reason to.

Check out the gallery below for more LEGO official images (and one casual snapshot). What further Avatar sets would you like to see? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: James Cameron’s Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path

LEGO Reveals New Avatar Sets for the Fall at Comic-Con 2022 WATCH GALLERY

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.