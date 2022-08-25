Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Game Deals for Aug 25

Need some gaming ideas? Be they video, board, or based on same, our guide wants to aid your fun time. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. We look to find highly rated sci-fi and fantasy games both obvious and not, that come highly recommended, as well as game-related merchandise. (All ideally are cheap or discounted, of course.) Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. Here are the deals for Aug 25.

In another reality, Germany won World War II, and it’s up to you to take on their new empire and zombie experiments. Derived from the classic first-person shooter that predated even Doom, the newer games amp up the graphics, gameplay and stakes. This collection includes Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (disc), Wolfenstein: The New Order (disc), and one code for Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Wolfenstein 2: Youngblood.

Xbox One

Okay, so the game had its issues. But the appearance of this cybernetically enhanced badass wasn’t one of them. Now selling for almost half-price, the McFarlane Toys action figure can add some excitement to the collection. The super-posable figure includes a display stand and his gun.

You can’t battle the Covenant in real life, but you can certainly look the part. Enhance any Halo-related costume this upcoming Halloween season with a cool energy sword replica. While not an official 1:1 prop replica, which would cost hundreds, this ultra-reasonably priced accessory still looks great in-hand. No alien’s gonna be the arbiter of you when you wield it!

Go back to the ’90s (in spirit) with this side-scrolling, co-op beat-’em-up featuring the heroes in a half shell, along with more playable characters like Splinter and April. Battle big bosses and fling around the foot in a glorious ode to simpler times, when a roll of quarters and an afternoon at the arcade were just what the weekend ordered.

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

In a world at war, join two protagonists from the conflicting nations as they seek out the real causes and put an end to the cycle of violence. Must be nice to be able to do that.

Mario and his friends and foes engage in a five-on-five sport where there are no disqualifications, and anything goes so long as you score. Use power-ups, equip with new gear, and find teammates online.

Arrakis. Dune. Desert planet. Control it to ensure the spice will flow. Lead one of six factions, and use a combination of warfare and diplomacy. Will you follow Frank Herbert’s storyline, or flip the script and find a new path?

It may have sold below expectations, but that’s not for lack of quality. Get what you’ve been missing. Take control of Star-Lord and lead your team of a-holes into an adventure the size of the universe. Face Adam Warlock, powerful cosmic threats, and even a Rick Roll while rocking out on ’80s tunes. Marvel’s newest, hottest game for just $30? We are Groot.

PS4

PS5

The most talked-about game right now introduces a new fantasy world from Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and legendary procrastinator George R.R. Martin. Create characters and travel fantastical landscapes in the action RPG full of mystery and peril. PS4 Xbox Series X

Nintendo’s omnivorous puffy pink cloud is black to explore an abandoned civilization. He also possesses the ability to swallow a vending machine and spit out cans. As we all wish we could. Help him copy enemy moves and get even stronger, with the help of pal Bandana Waddle Dee, who can be controlled by a second player.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.