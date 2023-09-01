TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Celebrates DLC Launch With New Trailer

Dotemu has released a new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to celebrate the launch of the Dimension Shellshock DLC.

Dimension Shellshock is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) as of today, August 31. The launch trailer highlights the new features the DLC brings to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge — including dimension-hopping gameplay, survival mode, and two new playable characters in the form of Karai and Miyamoto Usagi.

Check out the new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC below:

What is TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC about?

“In Dimension Shellshock, our heroes need to jump between dimensions and stop Shredder once and for all! To prevent him from conquering the multiverse, collect crystals, upgrade your characters and mutate into your greatest foes to brawl from dimension to dimension, each with its own unique look and feel,” an official synopsis for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’s new DLC reads.

“To help you in your mission, two all-new playable characters are joining the cast! Miyamoto Usagi, who fans will recognize as the star samurai of his beloved comic book series and Karai, an outlaw from the Foot Clan and one of the Turtles’ most fearsome foes, unleashing her lightning-fast moves as a powerful ally,” it continues. Dotemu further explains that “today also sees the release of a free content update offering an additional range of color palette options for all main game owners, regardless of whether they pick up Dimension Shellshock.”

Developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.