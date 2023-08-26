TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock Reveals Extended Gameplay Video

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge publisher Dotemu has released an extended gameplay video for the fast-approaching Dimension Shellshock DLC.

Set to launch at the end of this month, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock adds a slew of new features to the side-scrolling beat ’em up. “The bodacious footage spotlights the impending playable debut of the agile ninja (and former Foot Clan member) Karai as she battles alongside the Turtles,” Dotemu said of the gameplay overview. “After demonstrating her fearsome capabilities in one of the original game’s stages, Karai dives into the wild new challenge featured in Dimension Shellshock’s Survival Mode (around 3:45 in the video), braving dimension-hopping fights and new combat scenarios across locales spanning multiple eras of TMNT history.”

Check out the gameplay overview for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock below:

What to expect from TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC

Of course, Karai isn’t the only new playable character joining TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge via the Dimension Shellshock DLC. The rabbit samurai Miyamoto Usagi, a longtime ally of the Turtles, is joining the fray as well. Dimension Shellshock also adds the aforementioned survival mode and multiverse-traversing gameplay, as well as exclusive color palettes and new musical tracks by Tee Lopes.

“Chaos! The Neutrinos crash the Turtles’ latest pizza party! The teenagers from Dimension X are in dire need of help: Shredder is seeking to conquer the multiverse itself!” an official synopsis for Dimension Shellshock reads. “Our heroes need to jump between dimensions and stop Shredder once and for all!”

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge originally released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in June 2022. The game made its way to the PlayStation 5 in November 2022 before coming to iOS and Android this past January. Shredder’s Revenge is inspired by the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series from 1987, as well as the various TMNT video games of the ’80s and ’90s.

Developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock launches August 31 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.