This year’s WonderCon wasn’t exactly a news-heavy show. But it was another great showcase for cosplayers from around the country, and even a few from around the world. Comic conventions are almost always top attractions for cosplay enthusiasts who come to show off their skills and to spend time with people who share their passions. Not everyone can cosplay on a professional level, but there were still a lot of impressive costumes on display. Now that the convention is over, we’ve put together this gallery of the best cosplay from WonderCon 2023. And we’re looking forward to seeing more as the comic convention season heats up.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Frank Pillar (the guy in the center) brought his Iron Man cosplay to Anaheim, and posed for a pic with a group of Iron Man cosplayers who call themselves “Iron Idiots.”

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

It just wouldn’t be a comic con without a Harley Quinn. And as always, there were several Harley Quinns and Deadpools running around the convention center.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Speaking of Deadpool, Matt Manibog brought his Deadpool as an X-Men Trainee cosplay to the show. Easily one of the best Deadpools this year.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

I can’t say that we expected to see any M.O.D.O.K. cosplayers, but Faeren Adams filled that role this year.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

The pic doesn’t really do justice to how tall this Beast cosplay was. On the show floor, this Beast towered above his Belle and everyone else nearby.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

William Holmes’ take on Emperor Palpatine was even more impressive in person. He really looked the part.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The family that cosplays together, stays together. In this case, the Lloyd family came dressed as the Addams Family, with Paul Lloyd as Gomez, Aria Lloyd as Wednesday, Ian Lloyd as Pugsley, and Renetta Lloyd as Morticia.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Oz Squad goals.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

“We hates WonderCon, Precious. We hates it!”

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

It’s not obvious from the pic, but Dan Shanahan’s Colossus arms, chest, and legs were airbrushed on to his body. And it was very impressive. To his right, Mercedes Anderson appears as Colossus’ sister, Magik.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Times are tough when even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to take on a second job. In this case, Michelangelo is branching out as a Ghostbuster.

Photo Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Just a couple of Spider-Men with Spider-Gwen and Silk hanging around between photo shoots.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Sometimes, you can’t predict who’s going to sit down next to you.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

There are always more Harleys than Catwomen. But there were a few different Catwoman variants prowling around and posing for pics.

Photo Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Bill Burns brought his Doctor Doom cosplay to the show. Not a common pick among cosplayers. but it’s always good to see some variety.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Hellgirl?! Does Hellboy have a sister we don’t know about?

Truthfully, gender flip characters are fairly common at comic cons. And Michelle Morgan’s take on Hellgirl was really well done.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Mashups are also fairly common. In this case, a Loki by way of Mandalore becomes the Lokilorian.

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Not far from the original Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, a trio of ghosts were on their way to a wedding.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Not as many Scarlet Witches this year as there were last year. But Mercedes Anderson brought her take on the character to the con. She was also Magik in one of the earlier pics in this gallery.

Photo Credit: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Cosplayer Wendy Newton went full Predator.

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Vex and Keyleth from Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina are easy to recognize. But I’m not sure who the other two characters were.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

I’m also not sure where Dung Eater is from, but it’s a cool costume.

Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage via Getty Images

And finally, we have a cosplayer sharing her take on Psylocke from the X-Men.

What were your favorite cosplays from WonderCon 2023? Share your picks in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Level Up! Creative Cosplay: Costume Design & Creation, SFX Makeup, LED Basics & More

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.