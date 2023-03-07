James Gunn Teases More DC Universe: Chapter 1 Projects

The new DC Universe currently being mapped out by James Gunn and Peter Safran continues to be a hot topic of discussion among comic book fans everywhere. In January, the new co-CEOs of DC Studios revealed their initial wave of films and TV shows slated to bow over the next several years. All of these projects will be collectively released under the banner of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. However, Gunn is apparently confirming that more announcements are on the way.

Gunn currently has a lot more than the DCU on his plate. In addition to his current DC role, he also has to spend the next few months promoting his final trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And earlier today, he did exactly that by posting a photo of Chukwudi Iwuiji as the High Evolutionary on Twitter, sharing his excitement to finally bring the villain to the MCU. The tweet inevitably prompted a series of questions about all of Gunn’s upcoming projects, including one about how much of Chapter 1 has actually been revealed. As it turns out, we literally don’t even know the half of it.

Less than half. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 6, 2023

So far, Gunn and Safran have announced five upcoming DC movies. Kicking things off is Superman: Legacy, which hits theaters on July 11, 2025 and features a script by Gunn himself. It will be followed by The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and another Swamp Thing reboot. On the TV side, the studio’s production slate includes Creature Commandos, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Waller.

This adds up to a grand total of 10 projects altogether. But if this really is “less than half,” it sounds like DC’s phases will be a lot more jam-packed than those of its biggest competition. For comparison, Marvel released seven movies, eight TV shows, and two “special presentations” during its own recently-concluded Phase 4. But Gunn and Safran might have a different plan for how to space everything out.

What other DC projects would you like to see included in Chapter 1 of the DC Universe? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Justice League Vol. 1: The Totality

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.