Zack Snyder Praises Warner Bros. For Supporting SnyderCon

Last week, Zack Snyder formally announced SnyderCon, a three-day charitable event that will include screenings of Snyder’s three DC films, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And while Snyder has had a somewhat contentious relationship with past regimes at Warner Bros., he has nothing but praise for the current leadership team that supported SnyderCon.

Via Collider, Snyder shared his thoughts during a livestream hosted by Film Junkies. He was not only appreciative of the support from WB, he also lent some support of his own to the DC Studios team of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“I’ll say one thing. Warner Bros., as far as this screening event [SnyderCon] is concerned, have been incredible,” said Gunn. “This group now [Gunn and Safran] is beyond kind and caring and personal, and it’s been amazing working with it. So I have no complaints beyond that as far as the creative goals and what they’re planning.”

Snyder also briefly addressed the fan campaign that calls for WB to sell the rights to the Snyderverse DC films to Netflix.

“It would be amazing if, you know, I could, like, whatever, control over the IP [that] exists,” noted Snyder. “I don’t… That’s not my part. That’s not my role. As I say, it’s above my pay grade.”

Given the ambitious DC plans of Gunn and Safran, the Netflix idea was never going to happen. But some fans refuse to accept that. Regardless, SnyderCon has already been a success with sell outs on all three nights.

The first two screenings will take place at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA on April 28 and April 29. The final night will be held on April 30 at Universal City Walk in Universal City, CA. The proceeds will go towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Photo Credit: Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

