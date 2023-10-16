Thunderbolts #1 Variant Cover Reveals New Look at Black Widow’s Symbiote Suit

Knock knock, let the devil in — Marvel Comics has revealed artist Derrick Chew’s variant cover for December’s Thunderbolts #1.

Chew’s Thunderbolts #1 variant shows Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow embracing her new symbiote suit. Natasha is set to become the first host of an brand-new symbiote in Torunn Grønbekk and Julius Ohta’s Venom #27, on sale November 1. She will then star alongside the likes of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova/White Widow, Shang-Chi, and more in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Geraldo Borges’ new Thunderbolts series.

Check out Derrick Chew’s variant cover for Thunderbolts #1 below:

Bucky Barnes leads a revolution in Marvel’s new Thunderbolt series

“A REVOLUTION IS COMING!” an official synopsis for Thunderbolts #1 reads. “Bucky Barnes, the New Revolution, just inherited a mountain of covert intel, and he has one objective: Justice. Like lightning. He’s going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin and even Doctor Doom himself. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!”

“Alongside our old friend Geraldo Borges, we’re taking this opportunity to tell a very different kind of team book,” writers Kelly and Lanzing said of relaunching the title. “This is a whole new era for the Thunderbolts and it starts with a four-part espionage epic, an ever-shifting cast and a single overarching goal: to tear down a century of Nazi evil with justice like lightning.”

Thunderbolts #1 goes on sale Wednesday, December 6 from Marvel Comics. The issue features a main cover by Terry Dodson.