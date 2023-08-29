Marvel’s White Widow #1 Gets Stunning Artgerm Variant Cover

Marvel Comics has revealed Stanley “Artgerm” Lau’s variant cover for November’s White Widow #1 by Sarah Gailey and Alessandro Miracolo.

Artgerm’s White Widow #1 variant shows Yelena Belova sitting on a silky spider web. The former Black Widow operative can be seen sporting her signature white bodysuit and holding a still-smoking gun in her left hand. This artwork will be available as both a standard variant cover and a virgin (i.e. textless) variant cover.

Check out Artgerm’s variant cover for White Widow #1 below:

White Widow: What to expect from Yelena Belova’s first solo series

Written by Gailey and illustrated by Miracolo, White Widow #1 is the first in a four-issue limited series. “Yelena Belova returns!” an official synopsis for the debut issue reads. “Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel‘s most enigmatic antiheroes.”

“I am beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series!” Gailey said of the new title. “Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms. Getting the chance to work with this team at Marvel is a thrill. I can’t wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!”

Created by Devin Grayson and J.G. Jones, Yelena Belova first appeared in 1999’s Inhumans #5. She recently made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2021 film Black Widow, with Florence Pugh stepping into the role. Pugh returned as Yelena in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye. She will next be seen as a main player in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

White Widow #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 1 from Marvel Comics. The issue features a main cover by David Marquez.