Spider-Man, X-Men and Black Panther Headline Marvel’s New Ultimate Universe

Marvel Comics has officially announced the first wave of titles for its rebooted Ultimate Universe.

The Ultimate Universe is reborn in next month’s appropriately-named Ultimate Universe #1, a one-shot that spins out of the recent Ultimate Invasion limited series. As announced at New York Comic Con, Marvel‘s new Ultimate line kicks off proper in January 2024 with the launch of its new Ultimate Spider-Man title by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. Things continue in February with the launch of Ultimate Black Panther by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli. Finally, Ultimate X-Men by Peach Momoko launches in March. All three of these titles will be ongoing series.

What to expect from Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe comics

Check out the cover art and details for Ultimate Spider-Man #1, Ultimate Black Panther #1, and Ultimate X-Men #1 below:

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1

New ongoing series, on sale January 10

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

New ongoing series, on sale February 7

Written by Bryan Hill

Art and Cover by Stefano Caselli

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

New ongoing Series, on sale March 6

Written by Peach Momoko

Art and Cover by Peach Momoko

Peach Momoko’s vision of mutantkind in the new Ultimate Universe. Stay tuned for more details!

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 goes on sale January 10, 2024 from Marvel Comics. Ultimate Black Panther #1 goes on sale February 7, 2024, followed by Ultimate X-Men #1 on March 6, 2024.