New G.O.D.S. Trailer Teases What’s to Come in Marvel’s Cosmic Series

Marvel Comics has released a new official trailer for G.O.D.S., teasing what’s still to come in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti‘s recently-launched series.

Revealed at New York Comic Con, the new G.O.D.S. trailer establishes the chief villain of the series: Cubisk Core, a “reprogrammed, born-again vessel of the In-Betweener.” As a being devoted to duality, it is the In-Betweener’s role to maintain the balance of Marvel‘s cosmos. It is suggested that Cubisk Core has either been corrupted in this purpose, or intends to destroy everything to create a fresh start.

Check out the new official trailer for Marvel’s G.O.D.S. below:

What is G.O.D.S. about?

Written by Hickman and illustrated by Schiti, the first issue of G.O.D.S. centers around Wyn, the avatar of The-Powers-That-Be. The entity in charge of everything in the universe mystic or strange, The-Powers-That-Be is countered by The-Natural-Order-of-Things. Working through a legion of 100 Centivars, The-Natural-Order-of-Things governs all things scientific.

Despite being diametrically opposed as beings of logic and intuition, The-Natural-Order-of-Things and The-Powers-That-Be work together to maintain reality. The first issue establishes protagonist Wyn as a contemporary of Doctor Strange and Clea. It also reveals his forbidden romance with the Centivar Aiko Maki.

G.O.D.S. #1 finds both The-Powers and The-Natural-Order working with Earth’s wizards and scientists to avert a disaster. This sends Wyn to wheeling and dealing with many cosmic beings, including the Collector and the Contemplator. This allows him to acquire the artifacts needed to save the Earth, but also leads to the discovery of a growing cosmic disorder.

G.O.D.S. #1 is on sale now from Marvel Comics. Issue #2 is due for release on Wednesday, November 8.