Marvel Reveals More NYCC-Exclusive Variant Covers – And How to Get Them

Marvel Comics has revealed new convention-exclusive variant covers for New York Comic Con 2023 — and how to get them.

Marvel previously offered a look at artist Nao Fuji’s NYCC-exclusive variant cover for Invincible Iron Man #10. The House of Ideas has now unveiled Stuart Immonen’s NYCC variant for Avengers #5, Mahmud Asrar‘s variant for Amazing Spider-Man #35, Valerio Schiti‘s variant for G.O.D.S. #1, and Sara Pichelli’s variant for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2. Leinil Francis Yu’s NYCC variant cover for Avengers #6 — which features an undisclosed character — is still being kept under wraps for the time being.

Check out Marvel’s NYCC 2023-exclusive variant covers below:

Avengers #5 Amazing Spider-Man #35 G.O.D.S. #1 Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2 Invincible Iron Man #10

How to get Marvel’s NYCC 2023 Variant Covers

Marvel will hand out its NYCC 2023-exclusive variant covers to those who attend specific panels at the event — while supplies last, of course. Immonen’s Avengers #5 variant will be available at the “Avengers Assemble: A This Week in Marvel Special Event” panel on Thursday, October 12. Meanwhile, Asrar’s Amazing Spider-Man #35 variant will be available at the “MARVEL: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War” panel on Friday, October 13.

Next up, Schiti’s G.O.D.S. #1 variant will be available at the “Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski” panel on Saturday, October 14. Later that same day, Yu’s mysterious Avengers #6 variant will be available at the “MARVEL: Next Big Thing” panel. Finally, Pichelli’s Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2 variant will be available at the “Women of Marvel” panel on Sunday, October 15.

Additionally, Fuji’s Invincible Iron Man #10 variant will be available to Marvel Unlimited+ subscribers who visit Marvel’s booth on the convention floor. “To redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2153) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen from Marvel.com or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership,” the publisher explains. “One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last.”

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15.