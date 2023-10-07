Doctor Strange Opens His Third Eye in Marvel’s G.O.D.S. #2 Sneak Peek

Marvel Comics has released an official sneak peek at the upcoming second issue of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti‘s G.O.D.S..

Written by Hickman, illustrated by Schiti, and colored by Marte Gracia, G.O.D.S. #1 launched this past Wednesday, October 4. Issue #2 arrives in comic shops this November. At this time, Marvel has revealed four unlettered preview pages from the upcoming issue — which features a main cover by Mateus Manhanini, as well as variant covers by Mike Del Mundo and Alan Quah. This first look inside G.O.D.S. #2 sees Wyn team up with the likes of Doctor Strange and Clea to find Cubisk Core. Meanwhile, Wyn’s ex-wife Aiko Maki attempts to recruit Mia the Magic Girl, who is described as a “young mage with startling potential.”

Check out the sneak peek at G.O.D.S. #2 below:

Cover by Mateus Manhanini Variant Cover by Mike Del Mundo Variant Cover by Alan Quah

G.O.D.S. redefines the MU’s cosmology

Marvel describes G.O.D.S. as a “once-in-a-generation comic series” featuring a “bold transformation of the Marvel cosmology with the introduction of The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-Things. These two opposing groups of mystics and scientists serve Marvel’s legendary pantheon of cosmic entities, and their eons-old conflict has finally come to light!”

In issue #1, Wyn — the “chosen avatar” of The-Powers-That-Be — met with the members of the The-Natural-Order-Of-Things (including Aiko) in order to prevent a Babylon Event. A Babylon Even is a reality-shattering threat caused by Cubisk Core. Future issues will not only delve deeper into this plot line, but also continue to redefine the Marvel Universe’s pantheon of abstract entities and deities.

“We don’t get a lot of opportunities to try out brand-new properties in the current market,” G.O.D.S. writer Hickman previously said of the new series. “And I think that this represents not just a solid effort by the company, but a real swinging for the fence by Valerio, Marte, and I, and everybody involved in the production of the book, to really put something new out there.”

G.O.D.S. #2 goes on sale Wednesday, November 8 from Marvel Comics.