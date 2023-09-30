NYCC-Exclusive Invincible Iron Man #10 Variant Features an Adorable Wedding Party

Marvel Comics has revealed artist Nao Fuji’s New York Comic Con-exclusive variant cover for Invincible Iron Man #10.

Marvel social media manager Alana Herrnson shared Fuji’s Invincible Iron Man #10 variant in a post to X. The cover adds some adorable guests to the wedding of Tony Stark and Emma Frost — with none other than Jeff the Land Shark serving as ring bearer while Lockheed looks on from above. It will be available at NYCC 2023, which takes place at the Javits Center in New York from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15.

Check out Nao Fuji’s variant cover for Invincible Iron Man #10 below:

Invincible Iron Man #10 is out now

Written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by Juan Frigeri, Invincible Iron Man #10 released this past Wednesday, September 27. The comic features the second half of Tony Stark and Emma Frost’s wedding story, serving as a direct follow-up to X-Men #26 (which itself released on September 6). The two-part crossover story is part of Marvel’s larger ongoing “Fall of X” event.

The official synopsis for Invincible Iron Man #10 reads as follows: “You are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost … Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus some exclusive wedding extras!”

Invincible Iron Man #10 is on sale now from Marvel Comics. The issue features a main cover by Lucas Werneck.