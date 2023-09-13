True Believers: Cosplay-Themed Horror Comic Comes to Kickstarter

Hex Publishers has launched an already-successful Kickstarter campaign for True Believers, a new, cosplay-themed horror comic set against the backdrop of the Colorado Festival of Horror.

True Believers is a three-issue limited series created and written by the duo of Stephen Graham Jones and Joshua Viola. It is illustrated by Ben Matsuya. Issue #1 features a main cover by Matsuya, as well as variant covers by Xander Smith, Aaron Lovett, Juan Samu, Robert Hack, and Clara Meath. True Believers has already blown past its initial crowdfunding goal of $2,500. At the time of writing, the comic has raised $4,745 from 98 backers — with 30 days still left in the Kickstarter campaign.

The completed version of True Believers #1 available through Kickstarter is expected to ship next April. In the meantime, however, a full-color, four-page ashcan preview of the comic will be available exclusively at the real-life Colorado Festival of Horror in Denver this coming weekend.

Check out the cover art and preview pages for True Believers #1 below:

Ben Matsuya Xander Smith Aaron Lovett Juan Samu Robert Hack Clara Meath

What is True Believers about?

“Some seek out fan conventions for community. For safety. For understanding. There are those who believe they reveal their true selves by becoming a cherished character, but sometimes obsessions turn dark. The first issue of TRUE BELIEVERS introduces a new bone-chilling slasher character, Killr™, who offers a sinister and unforgettable take on fandom. In the world of meta horror, Killr™ emerges as the embodiment of evil within the slasher genre, born from a cult-favorite short film that inspires a trilogy,” an official synopsis for True Believers reads.

“Amid the franchise’s rising popularity, devoted fans fervently embrace Killr™, celebrating the character with enthusiastic cosplay,” it continues. “At the Colorado Festival of Horror, fanatics Rip and Kit — proudly labeling themselves as ‘true believers’ — embark on a profound journey of self-discovery under Kit’s guidance. However, the boundaries between reality and fiction blur, prompting them to question the ramifications of idolizing such malevolence. This gripping meta horror tale delves into the intricate interplay of identity, horror, and obsession, challenging the very essence of their connection with the enigmatic entity they revere. The Kickstarter edition features the first 24-page story in the three-issue series.”

Stephen Graham Jones and Joshua Viola discuss their new horror comic

“TRUE BELIEVERS is for the true believers out there,” Graham Jones said of the series. “It’s for those who like the masks, the machetes, the blood and the grins.”

“Killr™ is one of the purest distillations of evil ever produced by the slasher genre,” Viola added. “Our villain, Killr™ (the trademark symbol playfully satirizes the franchising of horror properties), presents a refreshing perspective on the concept of wearing a mask and the diverse interpretations fans can derive from it. “Killr™ is truly a cosplayer’s dream.”

Colorado Festival of Horror co-founder Bret Smith also spoke highly of the book. “Stephen Graham Jones, Joshua Viola, and Ben Matsuya have delivered a mind-blowing, twisted comic,” he said. “TRUE BELIEVERS is set at our very own horror convention, featuring a cutting-edge psycho killer stalking our Slasher Hotel hallways!”

True Believers is scheduled to launch in April 2024 from Hex Publishers.