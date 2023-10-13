Ablaze Comics’ Gannibal Reveals 12-Page Preview

Ablaze Comics has released a 12 page preview of their upcoming English translation of the smash hit horror manga Gannibal. The publisher is also organizing a Kickstarter drive to promote the new series.

Created by mangaka Masaaki Ninomiya, Gannibal spins a sinister tale in a small town. The first volume introduces police officer Daigo Agawa to the mountain village of Kuge. Despite being given a warm welcome by the people of Kuge, Officer Agawa soon comes to believe the town has a dark secret. The odd behavior of the villagers leads him to conclude that they are secretly cannibals.

View the Gannibal: Volume One preview below:

Gannibal is an anternational success

The original Gannibal manga was published in 13 volumes by Nihon Bungeisha. It was translated into many languages before Ablaze Comics’ English translation. The horror series has become a hit in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Brazil, Korea, and Thailand.

Despite only recently being translated into English, Gannibal is still known to American horror fans. The manga inspired a live-action television series, which is currently streaming on Hulu. It is directed by acclaimed Japanese horror director Shinzo Katayama, who also directed the film Missing. The show has been praised for how well it adapted the source material, and with the release of an official English translation, more audiences will be able to judge that for themselves.

A start date for the Gannibal Kickstarter has yet to be announced. However, interested parties can sign up to be informed when it starts on the site. The drive offers a limited edition hardcover collection of the manga among other incentives for prospective investors.

The regular paperback edition of Gannibal Vol. 1 is scheduled for release on November 15, 2023. Gannibal Vol. 2 will come out three months later on February 14, 2024.