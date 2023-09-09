Marvel Comics Celebrates The Marvels With MCU Variant Covers

To celebrate the theatrical release of The Marvels in November, two upcoming Marvel comic books will ship with Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant covers.

On its website, Marvel Comics revealed the new MCU variant covers — one for Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden #1 (on sale Wednesday, October 11) and one for Captain Marvel #2 (on sale Wednesday, November 22). The Assault on Eden #1 variant is drawn by Elena Casagrande, while the Captain Marvel #2 variant comes from Natacha Bustos. Both covers spotlight the three main heroes of Marvel Studios‘ The Marvels: Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris).

Check out the MCU variant covers for Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden #1 and Captain Marvel #2 below:

Elena Casagrande

Natacha Bustos

October’s Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden #1 is a one-shot written by Anthony Oliveira and illustrated by Eleonora Carlini. The issue features a main cover by David Baldeón. In it, Carol Danvers steps up to protect the Hulkling-ruled Kree home planet of Hala from an attacking force of Sentries.

Meanwhile, November’s Captain Marvel #2 is the second issue in writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jan Bazaldua’s relaunch of Carol’s main solo series. The new series centers on Carol finding an unlikely ally as she must figure out how to prevent a horrific cosmic entity from consuming the Earth.

The Marvels is the next MCU film

Meanwhile, The Marvels is the third big-screen entry in Phase Five of the MCU (following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). Directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, it serves as a sequel to the 2019 MCU film Captain Marvel. The new film also directly follows up on Marvel Studios’ Disney+ original series WandaVision and Ms. Marvel.

“In Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels,’ Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” an official synopsis reads. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.'”

The Marvels flies into theaters on Friday, November 10.